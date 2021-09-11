3 sisters from Racine climb one of world's highest mountains

The altitude and cold were overwhelming at times, but the cold didn’t faze them too much thanks to being from Wisconsin, Elizabeth said: “It was about 0 degrees at the summit. We were ready for it.”

Another thing that helped was their guides and the stories they told — such as the story of when helicopters took a group of hikers back. But after a while, things got really quiet among the group. Nobody was talking.

“The last 18 hours was really tough. I wanted to quit,” Elizabeth said. “It just wasn’t an option, so we just kept going.”

They ate very well — besides the energy bars and electrolyte drink mix. They were served oatmeal, bacon, eggs, pasta and stir fry, just to name a few, from the group’s official cook.

“We were really burning through the calories so we got a lot of food,” Elizabeth said.

And, of course, the sisters loved the sights. Sarah described the views as “absolutely spectacular” once they were through the clouds.

Carolyn said the sky full of stars was the best part. “There’s no pollution. You look up at night and it was like glittering diamonds.”