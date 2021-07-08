3 who died in Ashland house fire are identified

ASHLAND, Wis. (AP) — The three people who died in a house fire in northern Wisconsin have been identified as a mother and her two teenage daughters.

According to police, 36-year-old Jordan Chowning, 14-year-old Alyssa Chowning and 17-year-old Michelle Hathaway died Monday when fire swept through their home in Ashland.

One adult and two other children escaped the fire and a third adult who was away at the time returned to find the house ablaze.

Ashland Fire Chief Stuart Matthias said the bodies were found on the second floor of the home, the Ashland Daily Press reported.

Investigators are still working to find the cause of the fire, Matthias said.

Ashland, a town of about 8,000 people, is located 70 miles (115 kilometers) east of Duluth, Minnesota.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Ashland Daily Press.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0