3 years after daycare death, father keeps son's memory alive

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — It has been three years since 6-month-old Jaxon Hunter died after he had been repeatedly struck in the head by a 10-year-old girl at a daycare in rural Chippewa Falls.

Nate Liedl, Jaxon’s father, said his son is never far from his thoughts. He remembers a boy who loved to laugh and had a wide, priceless smile.

“It’s obviously something I still think about every day,” Liedl said. “I have a wall dedicated to Jaxon, with a lot of pictures and other gifts in memory of him. I keep several photos and videos on my phone that I look through quite often.”

Liedl felt the need to do even more to honor his son, so he created a non-profit organization in Jaxon’s name.

“Win4Jax is a non-profit in honor of Jaxon to benefit child victims of crime, either by memorials and monuments, providing sporting equipment and sponsoring league fees or just other simple gifts,” Liedl said. “The months following Jaxon’s death, I realized how much of an impact it had on me and my family to receive so much support, oftentimes from people we didn’t know. I knew that I wanted to be able to do the same for other families who have been dealt similar unfortunate events and felt now was a good time to focus my attention to honoring him.”

Liedl went through the process of obtaining IRS tax-exempt status. He has a fundraiser planned for Jan. 8 at Ojibwa Golf and Bowl in Chippewa Falls. Liedl is an unabashed fan of the Minnesota Vikings, and the name ‘Win4Jax’ comes from his love of the team, and his son, the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reported.

“Jaxon and I had started a tradition of watching the Vikings football games on Sundays,” Liedl explained. “The first game following his death, a friend posted on Facebook that the Vikings should ‘#Win4Jax,’ and it stuck. The phrase kind of became a catch-all for good things. When it came time to name the organization, I felt it fitting to use Win4Jax to represent ‘wins’ for child victims.”

Jaxon was born April 6, 2018. He was at a day care, which also serves as a foster home, in the town of Tilden on Oct. 30, 2018, when a 10-year-old girl — who lived there as a foster child — was alone inside the house while everyone else was playing outside. The girl told authorities she panicked after dropping the baby, and then she stomped on his head when he began to cry.

Liedl was on the way to the day care to pick up Jaxon. Instead, he wound up following an ambulance to the hospital. Jaxon was later airlifted to a hospital in St. Paul because his injuries were extensive.

Jaxon died two days after the assault, on Nov. 1, 2018.

The girl was initially charged as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide by someone age 10 or older, although her name was never publicly released. She was placed in Winnebago Mental Health Institute, a secure detention center, in Oshkosh, and would be brought back to Chippewa Falls for court hearings. She was initially determined to not be competent to stand trial. The case was eventually moved into juvenile court. Liedl attended every court hearing over the past three years.

Jaxon’s mother is Stefanie Hunter. However, they broke up during the pregnancy. Liedl said that a court order allowed him to see Jaxon eight hours a week, so he cherished every moment he had with him.

Liedl and Stefanie Hunter filed a lawsuit against the Chippewa County Department of Health Services and its director, Tim Easker, along with foster care coordinator Serena Schulz, for placing the girl at the home. The lawsuit contends the defendants didn’t do enough to warn them that the girl was a “dangerous actor” and a threat to vulnerable children. The lawsuit doesn’t indicate any dollar amount the parents are seeking.

Remzy Bitar, a Waukesha-based attorney representing Chippewa County in the lawsuit, wrote in his response that the county and its employees “did not act improperly or in violation of plaintiff’s constitutional, civil and/or statutory rights.”

The injuries and damages “were not caused by a governmental policy or practice,” Bitar added. All defendants “were in good faith and not motivated by malice or the intent of harm.”

That case is still ongoing, and was later moved to the U.S. District Court, Western District of Wisconsin. Liedl said his attorneys have instructed him to not comment further on the case at this time.

Liedl said he tries to stay upbeat and find any good in his loss. He met his fiance, Mandy, who was a neighbor at the time of Jaxon’s death. She brought him food after Jaxon died, and they became friends. They plan to marry next August.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Leader-Telegram.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0