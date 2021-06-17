4 plead not guilty in connection with burned body in forest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Four people charged in connection with the burned body of a Green Bay woman who died of a drug overdose have pleaded not guilty.

The remains of 24-year-old Stephanie Greenspon were found in a burned vehicle last August on the Menominee Reservation.

Charged in the case are Timothy Snider, Keith Wilber, Emerson Reed and Kayla Childs. They entered their pleas Wednesday in federal court. A joint trial was set for all four on Aug. 16, WLUK-TV reported.

According to court documents, Snider is accused of supplying Greeenspon with the heroin that caused her overdose and attempting to conceal her death by moving her body from his place in Brown County to the reservation.

Snider asked Reed to help move her body to the reservation, according to a criminal complaint.

Reed, Wilber, and Childs are accused of moving Greenspon’s body and vehicle deeper into the forest on the reservation and Reed and Wilber are accused of setting the vehicle on fire.

