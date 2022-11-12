4th grader uses Heimlich to save fellow student from choking

Can newly reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the even-more Republican Wisconsin Legislature get along better over the next two years than the previous four? That’s the $5 billion question. That’s where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that will hang over Evers and lawmakers as they look ahead to what they want to do with that money. Both sides have staked out priorities, not all of which conflict, but neither faction has shown much of an ability to cooperate. Republican lawmakers were meeting Thursday to elect their leaders for the next two years who will work, or not, with Evers.