 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5-year-old boy drowns at Shawano County campground
0 Comments
AP

5-year-old boy drowns at Shawano County campground

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SHAWANO, Wis. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy has drowned while swimming at a campground in Shawano County, according to sheriff's officials.

The sheriff's office says deputies were called to Annie's Campground in the Town of Seneca about 8:30 p.m. Friday. The child was found unresponsive in a swimming area of the campground.

According to authorities, citizens and deputies performed CPR until paramedics arrived and transported the boy to Thedacare Shawano where he was pronounced dead.

The child has not been identified.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lake Michigan Drownings

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News