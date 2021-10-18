6 people wounded in Racine shootout; all expected to survive

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Six people suffered non-life threatening injuries when they were shot during a large nighttime gathering in Racine, police said Monday.

Authorities responded shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday to reports of people being loud and driving recklessly in the area of Yout Street and Carter Street. There were gunshots after police arrived, at which time officers began rendering aid to victims.

No further information was immediately available.

