9/11 artifacts share 'pieces of truth' in victims' stories

“We have a gravesite for her, we don’t have a gravesite for Sean," Eckert said. “Artifacts become very important. And artifacts are the facts that someone lived. They are the facts you can touch.”

For Robert Chin's family, the story was about a love for playing softball. They recounted his first hit — a drive down the third-base line — playing for Fiduciary Trust International. To help savor the moment, his teammates scribbled congratulatory notes on the ball before presenting it to him.

Among the names on the ball were Pedro Francisco Checo and Ruben Esquilin Jr., who also died with Chin that day. That dusty softball Chin had kept at home is included among the trove of keepsakes in the 9/11 museum's collection.

Not all of the donated artifacts are on behalf of those who died. Some came from those who survived 9/11.

Linda Raisch-Lopez donated her bloodied patent leather heels to represent her will to survive on a day she ran for her life.