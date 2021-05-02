 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
90-year-old man dies in all-terrain vehicle crash
0 comments
AP

90-year-old man dies in all-terrain vehicle crash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a 90-year-old man was killed and his 45-year-old passenger was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Bangor Township.

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office said Dennis Wood was trying to make a turn at an intersection Saturday morning when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected. Deputies said he died at the scene, WEAU-TV reported.

Wood’s passenger, Brian Shaw, received minor injuries, and was taken to a local hospital, authorities said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WEAU-TV.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

As U.S. vaccinations increase, pandemic is grim in India, elsewhere

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News