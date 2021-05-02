90-year-old man dies in all-terrain vehicle crash

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a 90-year-old man was killed and his 45-year-old passenger was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Bangor Township.

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office said Dennis Wood was trying to make a turn at an intersection Saturday morning when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected. Deputies said he died at the scene, WEAU-TV reported.

Wood’s passenger, Brian Shaw, received minor injuries, and was taken to a local hospital, authorities said.

