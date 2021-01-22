A look at Hank Aaron’s career and accomplishments

Biggest Accomplishment: Broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974 and finished his career with 755, a mark that stood for more than 33 years until it was eclipsed by Barry Bonds in 2007.

Noteworthy: First player to reach 500 homers and 3,000 hits; never struck out 100 times in a season; third player in baseball history after Ken Williams and Willie Mays with at least 30 homers and 30 stolen bases in a season (1963); finished in Top 10 of NL MVP balloting 13 times; finished with a career average of .305; honored in 1999 by Major League Baseball with the Hank Aaron Award, which goes to baseball’s top hitter each season; 20 straight seasons with at least 20 homers; eight 40-homer seasons; six seasons with more than 20 stolen bases.