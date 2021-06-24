 Skip to main content
About $140 million in stimulus money targeted for tourism
AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's tourism and entertainment businesses, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, are getting some financial help to recover.

Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday more than $140 million in federal grant money will be available for the lodging industry, movie theaters, live event venues, minor league sports and other entertainment and tourism businesses.

The grants from the federal economic stimulus bill passed by Congress earlier this year will be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration and Department of Revenue.

“Last year, local venues kept their doors closed to help protect their communities. Now that nearly half of all Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the vaccine, life is returning to normal. Minor league ball games are welcoming back families, theaters are reopening, and concert venues are booking new shows. These investments will ensure our communities bounce back stronger than before,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan.

The lodging industry will receive $75 million in funding, with $12 million reserved for small businesses that host live events and about $11 million for movie theaters.

