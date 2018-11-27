MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The second-in-command to Bishop Robert Morlino has been elected to temporarily lead the Diocese of Madison following the bishop's death.
The diocese's College of Consultors voted unanimously to elect Monsignor James Bartylla as the diocese's administrator. The 71-year-old Morlino died Saturday at a Madison hospital. Diocese spokesman Brent King says the bishop suffered an apparent heart attack while undergoing medical tests.
Meanwhile, a funeral Mass for Morlino has been set for next Tuesday at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Madison. The State Journal reports Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki will preside over the Mass. Bartylla will deliver the homily.
Sioux Falls Diocese Bishop Paul Swain, who has strong ties to the Madison diocese, will lead a prayer vigil for Morlino on Monday at the O'Donnell Chapel at Holy Name Heights.
———
Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.