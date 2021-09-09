Airman's attorney aims to limit evidence at murder trial

Griffen said the relevance of the evidence doesn't outweigh prejudice against his client.

In court documents, prosecutors argue Gooch displayed a pattern of disdain for Mennonites. While Gooch’s parents were part of the church and he grew up in Wisconsin in the faith, he did not become a member.

“This dislike is evident through the acts of burglary targeting Mennonites, his surveillance of Mennonites, and his outward hostility toward Mennonites — even ones he did not know,” prosecutor Ammon Barker wrote in court documents.

The defense also has questioned the reliability of cellphone tower data that prosecutors used to link Gooch to Krause. And Gooch's attorney wants the judge to weigh in on whether an expert for the prosecution can testify and whether statements Gooch made to a sheriff's detective were lawfully obtained.

Barker said the cellphone data lines up with Gooch's financial records, surveillance video and his admission that he was in northwestern New Mexico around the time of Krause's disappearance.

Gooch and Krause didn't know each other, and prosecutors aren't sure why he would have targeted her. Luke Air Force Base, where Gooch was stationed in metropolitan Phoenix, is about a seven-hour drive from Farmington, where Krause lived in a Mennonite community and taught Sunday school classes.

