Alabama statues to feature Hank Aaron, other Hall of Famers

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Statues of Hank Aaron and other members of the Baseball Hall of Fame who were from Mobile are being planned as part of a courtyard that would celebrate the city’s baseball heritage.

The Hall of Fame Courtyard is being aimed at drawing more people to Mobile’s riverfront, Al.com reported.

On Friday, interviews are set to begin with five artists or teams of artists vying to create the statues. Their work submissions are on public display this week at the Mobile Arts Council. A 13-member statue selection committee could select the winning artist in coming weeks.

The goal is to have the first statue finished and displayed in downtown Mobile before the end of 2022, said Matt Anderson, Mobile’s director of civic and cultural affairs. Others would be delivered in 2023, Anderson said.

Aaron, who played for Atlanta and Milwaukee, died Jan. 22 at age 86. The courtyard will also include the city’s other homegrown Hall of Famers: Willie McCovey, Satchel Paige, Billy Williams, and Ozzie Smith.

Also displayed with be the city’s only homegrown member of the National Football League’s Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio: Robert Brazile Jr.

