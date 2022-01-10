 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

All Dane County jail inmates to be tested for coronavirus

The National Guard has been summoned to help test nearly 600 inmates at the Dane County Jail for COVID-19 on Monday

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The National Guard has been summoned to help test nearly 600 inmates at the Dane County Jail for COVID-19 on Monday.

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said there are record high coronavirus cases at the jail where nearly 90 inmates of the 594 incarcerated have tested positive.

Barrett said the jail population usually decreased in the wintertime, but not this year when an abnormally high number of inmates is putting further stress on the facility.

“We’re out of space right now,” Barrett said. “Our criminal justice system is starting to pick back up after it was technically shut down for a while.”

Barrett added that the blitz of PCR testing will “allow us to know where we’re at.” The National Guard had previously tested the jail’s population at the onset of the pandemic, the State Journal reported.

People are also reading…

“Having the numbers will help put a plan in place to ensure safety of our facility,” Barrett said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Sen. Bernier Will Not Seek Re-Election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News