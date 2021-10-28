 Skip to main content
Ambulance patient's death investigated in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — Wausau police are investigating whether a patient pronounced dead after being transported in an ambulance involved in a traffic crash died of injuries sustained in the accident or from the condition that required the ambulance to be summoned.

The ambulance, while operating in emergency mode, collided with a vehicle at a Wausau intersection about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

The ambulance from the Riverside Fire District was transporting a 72-year-old man to Aspirus Wausau Hospital when the crash occurred.

An unknown number of others in the vehicle and the ambulance were injured. But their conditions have not been released.

