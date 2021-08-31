Animal rights groups sue to stop Wisconsin wolf hunt

Wisconsin law requires the DNR to hold an annual wolf hunt between November and February if the animal isn't included on the endangered species list. The lawsuit alleges that the law is unconstitutional because it forces the DNR and its board to hold a hunt regardless of facts and science, stripping the agency and its leaders of their powers to protect the state's natural resources.

The plaintiffs include Madison-based Great Lakes Wildlife Alliance; California-based Project Coyote; and Animal Wellness Action and the Center for Humane Economy, both based in Washington, D.C.

Also included as plaintiff is Patrick Clark of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, who argues that he enjoyed watching a pack of nine wolves near Wisconsin Dells — he named some of the wolves Roosevelt, Shaggy, Winston, Clyde, and Wolfee — but that hunters killed seven of them in February. He argues in the lawsuit that canceling the fall hunt might enable the pack to grow again.

DNR spokeswoman Sarah Hoye declined to comment on the lawsuit.