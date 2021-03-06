Another new plan, but will Foxconn follow through this time?

Hintz said the company’s Wisconsin operations have appeared to be virtually nonexistent for nearly four years, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

“Time after time you have a company that seems to be trying to buy time in a state that has been waiting almost four years for something to be true, and they string people along by announcing the next best thing, but I don’t know how anyone can believe them at this point,” he said.

Along with dead-end partnerships, the one-time promise of manufacturing the latest high-tech LCD monitors in a “Generation 10.5″ facility in Mount Pleasant is at a standstill.

Roughly 2,500 acres of land in Mount Pleasant remain in a state of construction, marked with unfinished buildings — land that was once peoples’ homes, before they were forced out to make way for the company.

The original $3 billion contract between Foxconn and the state is being renegotiated. The state has denied Foxconn any consideration of tax credits because there’s no activity in Mount Pleasant resembling any of the detailed production included in the contract with the state, said Hintz, who is a board member of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., or WEDC.