Another Republican says don't sue UW over COVID-19 policies

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A second Republican lawmaker says he doesn’t support suing the University of Wisconsin System over its COVID-19 protocols, deepening an intra-party squabble over whether the Legislature should take control of the system's mitigation policies.

Sen. Steve Nass, co-chair of the Legislature’s rules committee, has threatened to sue system officials if they don’t submit their COVID-19 plans to the committee for approval by Thursday. System President Tommy Thompson has refused to capitulate, saying the system has the right to manage itself.

Thompson served four terms as governor, becoming a Republican icon. His stance represents a major break with his fellow Republicans who see almost any government mandate to slow the spread of COVID-19 as an overreach and has forced GOP lawmakers to pick sides.

Sen. Robert Cowles issued a statement Thursday saying he wouldn’t support a legal challenge. He said tying the system’s hands isn’t in the best interests of local communities or businesses. He's the first Republican senator to state a position on the threatened legal action.