Appleton caterer adapts by switching to take-and-heat meals

“Around here, we were thinking of something between going to a restaurant and a meal kit,” Bennett said.

Developing quality take-and-heat meals, though, presented new challenges that needed quick solutions.

“The biggest challenge is how to get it right so it tastes the same the second time it’s cooked,” Bennett said.

Bennett got to work in the catering kitchen making, reheating and tasting dishes.

Providing meal options that fall somewhere between kits and restaurant takeout is the focus of Prepd, said co-owner and chef David Bennett.

The result is a menu that has pleased palates and provided easy lunch choices and weeknight meals.

“You can take it on a Monday but then cook it later in the week. We want it to be similar to a restaurant experience but just at your own convenience,” he said.

As far as what to make, Bennett said, “it’s a weird time to try to figure out trends and what people want.”

A blend of Midwest favorites like beef tips, lasagna, and Italian dishes has been in demand, Bennett said, but customers also gobble up a Thai peanut salad with spring rolls given the chance.