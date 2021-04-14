 Skip to main content
Appleton man pleads no contest to killing girlfriend
AP

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in Appleton more than three years ago has pleaded no contest to first-degree intentional homicide.

Johnny Scott's plea Tuesday in Outagamie County Circuit Court averts a trial that was expected to begin this week. In an agreement with prosecutors two other charges, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possessing a firearm by a felon, were dismissed.

The 62-year-old Scott was charged with killed 48-year-old Annie Ford at a duplex they shared in September 2017. Ford was found in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Scott is scheduled to be sentenced June 15.

The first-degree intentional homicide conviction carries a mandatory life prison. A judge will determine if Scott will be eligible for parole.

