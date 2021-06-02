Aquila selling interests in Wisconsin copper, gold deposits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Aquila Resources plans to sell its interests in copper and gold deposits in northern Wisconsin to a start-up company for about $5.8 million.

The Toronto-based company wants to focus on building its proposed Back Forty mine near the Menominee River in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. If the sale is approved, Aquila would receive nearly $2.5 million in cash and an ownership share of the new company worth about $3.3 million.

Aquila spokesman Dave Carew said additional details about the buyer will become available once the parties reach a definitive agreement within the next 45 days.

Carew said the buyer intends to raise additional money for exploratory drilling at the Bend and Reef sites, as well as publicly list its company on a Canadian stock exchange, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.