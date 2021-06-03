Archdiocese won't cooperate with Wisconsin sex abuse probe

LoCoco also argued that Kaul lacks the authority to launch such an investigation. Wisconsin law permits the attorney general to investigate crimes that are “statewide in nature, importance or influence," and Kaul's clergy investigation spans all five dioceses in the state. LoCoco maintained in his letter, however, that any crimes the investigation might uncover would be local in nature and the purview of the district attorneys in the counties where they occurred.

He also accused Kaul of targeting the Catholic church and being biased against Catholicism, which he said would violate the First Amendment's freedom of religion clause.

“Having worked with Abuse Survivors for the past 30 years, it is the (archdiocese's) experience that conducting an investigation like the one proposed here will not lead to ‘healing,’” LoCoco wrote. “Rather, it will lead to to the further victimization of those who have already suffered significantly. ... There is simply no benefit to your office attempting to conduct this type of unwarranted investigation in the absence of any legal authority and in the absence of any defined and reachable goals.”