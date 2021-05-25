Army reprimands multiple soldiers in sexual assault probe

The investigation found that Schanely failed to publish an updated sexual assault policy for the 416th for more than two years; didn’t convene a sexual assault review board for 15 months even though the Department of Defense requires such meetings be held monthly; left a sexual assault response coordinator position vacant for nine months; and failed to conduct a survey of the unit’s command climate.

Twelve soldiers have been reprimanded or been given counseling statements. The Pentagon also took “administrative actions” against two senior leaders. Three civilian employees face administrative action as well. Army officials did not identify them or elaborate on their violations, citing privacy concerns, and names were largely redacted from the investigatory findings.

Rachel VanLandingham, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel who teaches national security law at Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles, said generals could decide to remove a reprimand from a soldier’s file if their behavior improves, or use it to justify tougher punishment if problems continue. They also could place the reprimand in the soldier’s permanent human resources file, which could hurt an officer’s chances at promotion, she said.

She described counseling statements as a “tiny slap on the wrist” and called them “practically meaningless.