Army Reserve reprimands 12 soldiers in sexual assault probe

The Pentagon issued a news release Tuesday noting that “administrative actions” have been taken against two senior leaders for “performance failures.” The release did not elaborate, citing the individuals' privacy.

The Army Reserve suspended the 416th's commander, Maj. Gen. Miyako Schanely, last summer as the investigation was proceeding. Mosser refused to answer questions about her status. The Pentagon news release said the investigation found Schanely failed to properly implement the Army's sexual harassment and assault program and she has relinquished her command.

The investigation found that Schanely failed to publish an updated sexual assault policy for the 416th for more than two years; didn't convene a sexual assault review board for 15 months even though the Department of Defense requires such meetings be held monthly; left a sexual assault response coordinator position vacant for nine months; and failed to conduct a survey of the unit's command climate.

The 416th, based in the Chicago suburb of Darien, provides technical and engineering support for U.S. military forces and serves as the headquarters for nearly 11,000 soldiers in 26 states west of the Mississippi River.