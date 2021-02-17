 Skip to main content
Arrest made in death of 1-month-old baby in Racine.
AP

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — An arrest in the death of a 1-month-old infant in Racine, according to police.

Authorities have released few details on the baby's death on Sunday, other than to say the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police responded to a residence about 12 p.m. on a report of an unresponsive infant. Live saving measures were attempted but were not successful.

