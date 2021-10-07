 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in Walworth County

  • Updated
  • 0

ELKHORN, Wis. (AP) — An Elkhorn man has been arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian last weekend in Walworth County.

Francisco Garcia was walking along county Highway H Sunday night when he was struck by a pickup truck whose driver failed to stop after hitting him, according to Elkhorn police.

Garcia, who lived in the Lake Geneva area, died at the scene of the crash after his body was found in a ditch near Gateway Technical College’s Elkhorn campus.

Police on Monday issued an alert that investigators were looking for a silver GMC pickup, with front end damage. The 33-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Walworth County Jail. Charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Palma airport in Spain shut due to volcanic ash buildup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News