Arrest made in fatal road rage stabbing in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing that followed a road rage incident, officials said.

The 43-year-old man was taken into custody Monday afternoon after police negotiators talked him into coming out of a house where he had been hiding, police said.

According to officials, the suspect was at a Green Bay gas station when a driver cut him off as he was leaving Sunday about 5 p.m.

The suspect went after the driver, but police say he picked the wrong car. The suspect and the victim got out of their vehicles and argued.

A witness told police the suspect then stabbed the victim. The 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he died early Monday morning, WBAY-TV reported.

Police said they identified the suspect based on the gas station's surveillance video and witness accounts.

The suspect is being held in the Brown County Jail. He had been out on a signature bond for another road rage incident in December. During that incident, officials say he pointed a fake gun at someone.

