Arcadia-based Ashley Furniture Industries recently donated $39,900 to the Eleva-Strum school district to assist in hiring an additional career and technical education instructor.
The three-year commitment will provide $13,300 annually to allow the district to expand their offerings of CTE classes, including computer-aided design and manufacturing, engineering, woodworking and computer numerical control programming.
“For the past five years, the Ashley team has traveled the world researching exceptional programs in the area of career and technical education,” Ron Wanek, Ashley’s founder and chairman, said in a news release. “The school district of Eleva-Strum has established one of the finest technology and engineering programs throughout the U.S., including the school’s student-run manufacturing business, Cardinal Manufacturing. The school continues to revolutionize technology education and provides our future workforce with the technical skills needed to grow Wisconsin businesses and the economy.”
Cardinal Manufacturing teaches students career-ready skills in welding, machining, engineering, office management, marketing, project management and production management. The addition of a CTE instructor allows the program to expand as more students can enroll in technology and engineering courses. The goal of the program is to help students achieve career success by teaching them soft, technical and employability skills as well as providing real-life work experience.
“We are very appreciative of the generous donation from Ashley Furniture to help fund an additional teacher at the Eleva-Strum High School,” Craig Cegielski, engineering instructor and Cardinal Manufacturing’s program director, said in the release. “Our program has grown tremendously over the past several years, and with the help of Ashley, we look forward to continuous growth.”
