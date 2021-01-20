Assembly Republicans want public to have vaccine by March

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The COVID-19 vaccine would have to be available to the general public by mid-March, rather than June as state health officials estimate, under a bill from the Republican chairman of the Wisconsin Assembly Health Committee.

The measure, up for a public hearing Wednesday, grows out of criticism from Republican lawmakers about distribution of the vaccine from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration. Evers and the state's health leaders have defended the rollout, saying how quickly people can be vaccinated is limited by the number of doses being sent by the federal government.

The bill is unlikely to become law. It has to pass the Senate and Assembly, and be signed by Evers, before taking effect.

Several other GOP-authored proposals have been introduced in the Senate that would likely also face an Evers veto. Those measures would prohibit employers and the government from mandating vaccinations; prevent health officials from closing churches; require schools to be open in person unless a two-thirds majority of the school board votes every two weeks to remain virtual; and forbid giving prison inmates priority for vaccinations.