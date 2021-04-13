Assembly set to vote on Republicans' COVID spending bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators were poised Tuesday to take another step toward ripping control of billions of dollars in federal pandemic aid from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The state is in line to receive $3.2 billion in federal stimulus money and, by law, the dollars will be at Evers' disposal. But Republicans have been loudly demanding they should have a say in the spending, saying that would create more transparency and accountability.

The Assembly was set to approve a package of GOP bills that would specify how about $2.7 billion of the stimulus would be spent. The proposals include plans for a $1 billion property tax cut; $200 million for small businesses; $75 million for tourism grants; $150 million for nursing homes and assisted-living facilities; $308 million for local roads; $250 million to pay off transportation bonds; and $61 million for lead service line replacements and measures to control water pollution.

Other proposals in the package would send an unknown amount of money toward unemployment benefits and eliminate the state tax on sales at brew pubs, movie theaters, bars, restaurants, amusement parks and resorts from June 1 through Aug. 31.