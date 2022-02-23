 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Assembly to take up bill raising age for tobacco to 21

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly was set to take up a bill Wednesday that would raise the minimum age for purchasing tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21.

The change would bring Wisconsin in line with revisions to federal law in December 2019 that moved the minimum age from 18 to 21.

State revenue officials said in a fiscal estimate attached to the bill that major Wisconsin retailers have been enforcing the federal age limit and shifting to 21 in state law likely would have a minimal effect on tax revenue.

State health officials said they would have to expand their investigations and launch a media campaign to increase awareness at an annual cost of $139,200.

Assembly approval would send the bill to the Senate.

