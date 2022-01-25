 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Assembly to vote on bill barring vaccination discrimination

The Wisconsin Assembly is set to vote on a Republican-authored bill that would prohibit government entities from creating COVID-19 vaccination passports

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly is set to vote on a Republican-authored bill that would prohibit government entities from creating COVID-19 vaccination passports.

The bill’s main Assembly sponsors, Reps. Rob Stafsholt and Scott Krug, say they developed the legislation because they’re worried the Biden administration may mandate such passports. They say the bill would prevent government outreach.

The Wisconsin Association of Local Health Departments and Boards as well as the Wisconsin Public Health Association have registered against the bill.

The Assembly is set to vote on the measure Tuesday. Approval would send the bill to the Senate, although Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto it if it reaches his desk. The governor last year vetoed a GOP bill that would have barred public health officials from requiring people get vaccinated.

