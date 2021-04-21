Audit: Wisconsin economic agency's performance improving

WEDC's policies for closing awards are incomplete. For example, procedures don't require WEDC to reclaim previously awarded tax credits if recipients don't retain jobs created to earn the credits, the audit said. The agency's online data didn't accurately reflect the number of contractually required jobs firms created and retained as a result of WEDC awards and double-counted the number of jobs retained as a result of some awards.

Since WEDC was created in 2011, award recipients have created only about a third of the jobs they planned, according to the audit. Nearly half of 282 awards since then ended before their contracted completion dates because recipients withdrew from the deals, didn't comply with contract requirements or stopped operating in Wisconsin.

All in all, recipients of the 282 awards created about 20,000 jobs. They had planned about 37,000 jobs.

In the quarter that ended June 30, WEDC's total available funding was $67.2 million more than its total payments. Nearly 90% of its funding came from the state in 2019-20. Auditors found the state Department of Administration provided WEDC with dollars without considering the agency's existing resources or spending. DOA officials told auditors that it handed over the money because WEDC isn't a state agency and DOA had no lawful authority to force WEDC to demonstrate need.