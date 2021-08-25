Authorities confirm body in truck is missing fire chief

ARCADIA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed a body discovered in a truck in northern Wisconsin is that of a missing fire chief.

Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Chief Jeff Halvorsen had been missing since Wednesday. Sheriff's deputies found Halvorsen’s truck in a remote wooded area near Hayward on Sunday. A body was inside the vehicle.

WQOW-TV reported Wednesday that authorities have identified the body as Halversen. A ruling on the cause of death is pending a toxicology report. Foul play isn’t suspected.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

