 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities confirm body in truck is missing fire chief
0 Comments
AP

Authorities confirm body in truck is missing fire chief

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARCADIA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed a body discovered in a truck in northern Wisconsin is that of a missing fire chief.

Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Chief Jeff Halvorsen had been missing since Wednesday. Sheriff's deputies found Halvorsen’s truck in a remote wooded area near Hayward on Sunday. A body was inside the vehicle.

WQOW-TV reported Wednesday that authorities have identified the body as Halversen. A ruling on the cause of death is pending a toxicology report. Foul play isn’t suspected.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Gov. adds 12,000 deaths to COVID tally

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News