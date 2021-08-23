 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities find body in missing fire chief's truck
0 Comments
AP

Authorities find body in missing fire chief's truck

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HAYWARD, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have discovered a body in a missing fire chief’s truck.

The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reported that Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Chief Jeff Halvorsen and his vehicle were reported missing on Friday.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Sawyer County sheriff's deputies found the truck Sunday in a remote wooded area near Hayward.

The Sawyer County deputies reported they'd found a body inside the truck. Investigators were trying to determine who it is but say no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News