Authorities find body in missing fire chief's truck

HAYWARD, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have discovered a body in a missing fire chief’s truck.

The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reported that Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Chief Jeff Halvorsen and his vehicle were reported missing on Friday.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Sawyer County sheriff's deputies found the truck Sunday in a remote wooded area near Hayward.

The Sawyer County deputies reported they'd found a body inside the truck. Investigators were trying to determine who it is but say no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0