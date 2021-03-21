Authorities issue wildfire warning due to weather conditions

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin authorities are warning residents about weather conditions after more than 30 wildfires were reported throughout the state Saturday.

Much of the state is under a burn ban due to forecasts of low relative humidity, gusty south winds and above normal temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Authorities said there were 36 fires reported over 100 acres, mostly in northern and central Wisconsin, and at least five structures were burned.

The fire danger is listed as high or very high for 71 of the state's 72 counties, the Department of Natural Resources said. Vilas County is under a moderate fire warning.

The weather service said there has been little or no snow pack and mild temperatures throughout the month, as well as below normal winter snowfall.

Forecasters are not expecting rain in Wisconsin until at least Monday night.

