Autopsy reports released in Oregon triple homicide

The body of marijuana dispensary manager Jennifer Davidson, 47, was found just after 10 a.m. Friday at Herbal Choices. The autopsy found Davidson died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Nicholson’s father was later found dead inside the trailer he registered at the Mill Casino, Frasier said in a news briefing. Nicholson, 83, died of “sharp force” injuries to his neck, chest and abdomen, the autopsy report said.

Nicholson later Friday drove along a highway until crashing the pickup near Noti, where Frasier said a witness saw Nicholson get out with a handgun and disappear into the woods, police said.

Authorities unsuccessfully searched for Nicholson in that area. Oregon State Police said they suspect that he obtained a ride from Noti to Springfield and are requesting that anyone with information about who gave Nicholson a ride to contact them.

In Springfield, police have said Nicholson abducted Laura Johnson while she was on her lunch break in a parking lot. Nicholson forced Johnson to drive him to Wisconsin, where Nicholson peacefully turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, according to Springfield Police.