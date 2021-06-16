Baby, adult killed in three-vehicle crash in Dodge County

JUNEAU, Wis. (AP) — A baby and an adult have died in a crash involving three vehicles in Dodge County. Four others have been injured, according to sheriff's officials.

Deputies responded to the crash on Highway 33 in the town of Trenton about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said a Hyundai was stopped at an intersection when a Ford transit van rear-ended it, pushing it into a Nissan.

A 6-month-old baby and a 68-year-old passenger in the Hyundai died at the scene. Two others in that vehicle were injured, including a 36-year-old passenger that was taken by air to a Madison hospital.

The drivers of the other two vehicles, the Nissan and the van, were also injured and taken to hospitals. They were alone in their vehicles.

The highway was closed for more than three hours while the crash scene was investigated and cleared, the State Journal reported.

