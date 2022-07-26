 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baby killed when semi crashes into house near Oshkosh

Sheriff’s officials say a baby was killed when a semi veered off an interstate and crashed into a house in Winnebago County

TOWN OF VINLAND, Wis. (AP) — A baby was killed when a semi veered off an interstate and crashed into a house in Winnebago County, according to sheriff’s officials .

Authorities said it happened about 6 p.m. Monday when the semi left Interstate 41 southbound, crashed through a fence line, crossed a nearby frontage road and smashed into the house in the town of Vinland, just north of Oshkosh.

Officials say the baby boy who died in the crash was 8 months old, WLUK-TV reported.

The semi driver is a 63-year-old man from Little Chute who sustained minor injuries.

Investigators were on the scene for more than 10 hours. Winnebago County sheriff's deputies were assisted by ten other agencies, including Neenah and Menasha police.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WLUK-TV.

