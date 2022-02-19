Badgers' Davis brothers to endorse Jockey underwear

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin basketball players Johnny and Jordan Davis are set to endorse Jockey International Inc. underwear.

The Kenosha News reported Saturday that the twin brothers will highlight the company’s Made in America Collection. Other members of the Davis family also will be involved in the campaign. The brothers’ father, Mark Davis, played for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 1988-89 NBA season.

The campaign is scheduled to begin Sunday with social media posts and radio spots during games on the Badgers Radio Network. Jockey International is based in Kenosha.

Johnny Davis is averaging 20.7 points per game for Wisconsin, according to statistics compiled by ESPN.

