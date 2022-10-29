 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Barnes' Senate bid may ride on Milwaukee's Black turnout

In Wisconsin's tight U.S. Senate race, Democrat Mandela Barnes' chances to unseat two-term Sen. Ron Johnson may rest with how well he turns out Black voters who don't always show up in big numbers

  • 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Standing beside the pulpit at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church on a crisp fall Sunday morning, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes was preaching to the choir – they were assembled behind him, clad in blue and gold robes.

“This community is always top of mind for me,” he reassured the mostly older congregants filling the pews, as he hit on issues he knew they care about: crime, jobs, inflation.

It's a typical strategy for any Democrat who wants to win in battleground Wisconsin – go to Milwaukee, speak in Black churches, pose for pictures with the churchgoers. And it's a share of the electorate that should be especially fertile ground for Barnes, who grew up on Milwaukee's mostly Black north side and first dipped his toe in politics as an organizer and later state representative there.

People are also reading…

As Barnes, the state's lieutenant governor, seeks to become Wisconsin's first Black senator, his chances against two-term Sen. Ron Johnson may depend on how well he can connect with voters here who have not always turned out in big numbers.

“Our white population is split down the middle and minority voters will make the decision," Reverend Greg Lewis, an influential organizer in Milwaukee's Black community, said in an interview. "Whoever they vote for will win.”

Barnes knows most of the people at King Solomon are already in his corner, with some already turning in early votes for him. It's not older, religious Black voters he needs to worry about mobilizing. It’s these congregants’ nieces, nephews, children and grandchildren that community organizers describe as a disaffected and disinterested generation.

“I’m asking you to help talk to some other people – some friends, some family, some neighbors. If we get five to 10 people out each, we can win this thing,” Barnes told the congregants.

For Barnes, whom polls show slightly behind Johnson in one of the handful of races that could shift Senate control, that means connecting with people like Joe Louis Gordon II.

Gordon, 32, met Barnes at a campaign event on Black maternal health in mid-October. As his girlfriend, Makoria Morrow, joined the discussion, Gordon sat to the side with their 2 1/2-month-old daughter and said he “didn't know too much” about Barnes. He said he hadn't voted since Barack Obama was running for president.

“Just like everyone else in the community, we really don’t really care about voting or care about the race or anything like that because we feel like our voice is not going to get heard anyways,” he said.

After seeing Barnes in person, Gordon said he planned to vote for him.

“I just felt something different to come and just meet him and just to see that he actually is a genuine human being. He’s just like us. He could be my neighbor,” Gordon said.

In the two weeks until Election Day, the Barnes campaign is doubling down on breaking through to young Black voters with events at Black student unions and elsewhere in the community. They're also investing millions in reaching young voters of color on streaming platforms like YouTube and Spotify. Obama himself comes to town on Saturday for a rally at a north Milwaukee high school, part of a parade of national names who have visited to support Barnes.

“Mandela has run an aggressive campaign schedule to connect with Black voters in Milwaukee, and he'll continue to do so through Election Day and beyond that,” said Barnes campaign spokesperson Maddy McDaniel.

Republicans aren't conceding the votes. They opened their first office in the city’s downtown in 2020 in hopes of peeling away some of Democrats' most loyal supporters. According to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 110,000 voters nationwide, 9 in 10 Black voters nationally backed Joe Biden in 2020.

For Michelle Wilkins, a 27-year-old doula who took part in the discussion on maternal health that Gordon attended, this election is the first time in a while she’s felt like her vote could make a difference. Barnes' strong support for abortion rights and for Black mothers resonated with her, she said.

“We need someone to fight for African American people. And not just people, but women. And especially with the Roe versus Wade situation,” she said.

Older Black voters, like the aunts and grandmothers at King Solomon, said they planned to press their family members to vote. At a Barnes rally, Fannie Harris, 69, of Wauwatosa, spoke of the sacrifices of the Black suffrage movement in calling it a duty: “Our ancestors worked too hard for us to be able to vote," she said.

Rep. Gwen Moore, who is Black and represents most of the city of Milwaukee, fretted that major issues of the moment — a pandemic, inflation, and rising crime — have put such stresses on many Black families that voting is on the back burner.

“When you’re concerned about survival, sometimes voting just doesn’t get prioritized,” she said.

Harm Venhuizen is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Venhuizen on Twitter.

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/ap_politics

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin priest resigns over alleged misconduct with minor

A Catholic priest in central Wisconsin has resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor that happened several decades ago. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the allegation against Monsignor Mark Pierce surfaced last week. La Crosse Bishop William Callahan says Pierce was told of the accusation, placed on a leave of absence and relieved from ministerial duties. No details about the allegation were released. Pierce has led the St. Michael Parish and the Church of the Resurrection in Wausau. Pierce announced his resignation and issued an apology in a statement read Sunday at several area churches. The Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests says Callahan should use his position to seek out others who may have been abused by Pierce.

Wisconsin gov bids to make abortion a central issue in race

Wisconsin gov bids to make abortion a central issue in race

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he wouldn’t sign a bill that keeps in place the state’s 1849 ban on abortion but creates new exceptions for rape and incest. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions after he won the Republican primary. Michels now says he would sign a bill granting exceptions. Evers said at a Tuesday event co-hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club that he wouldn't sign a bill granting exceptions because that would leave in place the underlying law banning abortion. Polls show the governor's race to be about even.

Wisconsin candidate says 'leftists' can't be Christians

A Republican candidate for Congress in western Wisconsin said “leftists” cannot be Christians at a campaign stop last week. Derrick Van Orden, running in the 3rd Congressional District, called leftism and Christianity “incompatible” and called for the country to return to Judeo-Christian values. His comments were first reported by the La Crosse Tribune. Van Orden has previously referred to his opponent, Brad Pfaff, as a “radical leftist.” Pfaff, a Lutheran, only holds political membership with the Democratic Party. The congressional seat is open this year due to the retirement of Democratic Rep. Ron Kind.

Deputy fatally shoots person suspected of weapons violations

Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in Wisconsin shot and killed a person suspected of committing several weapons violations. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says dispatchers got a 911 call about a weapons violation in the Village of Oregon about 11 a.m. Sunday and deputies began searching for the suspect. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the individual was suspected of “several weapons violations” in recent days. Law enforcement officers cordoned off a neighborhood Sunday afternoon where the suspect fled on foot. Officials say a deputy made contact with the suspect and fatally shot the individual about 3 p.m. Authorities did not say what prompted the deputy to use deadly force.

Toney walks back cross-jurisdictional abortion prosecution

Republican attorney general hopeful Eric Toney is trying to walk back his call to allow district attorneys to cross jurisdictional lines to prosecute abortions. Toney told PBS Wisconsin in an interview posted this month that the attorney general should be given the authority to prosecute violations of Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban anywhere in the state. He says another approach would be allowing adjoining counties to enforce the ban. Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul asserted during a debate Thursday at the Wisconsin Bar Association in Madison that letting prosecutors cross county lines would be a mistake. Toney replied that he never made that proposal.

Victims of fatal Wisconsin fire ID'd as 2 adults, 4 children

Authorities have identified the six people who died in an apartment fire in southern Wisconsin as two adults and four children. Police said Sunday that all six lived together in one apartment of the four-unit building in Hartland. Officials say the adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children have been identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. The children’s names were not disclosed. The cause of Friday's fire has not been determined. Police Chief Torin Misko says authorities are conducting an “active criminal investigation.” Hartland is a village of approximately 9,100 people about 26 miles west of Milwaukee.

Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people

Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people

Prosecutors have told jurors that a Wisconsin man intended to hurt people when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade last year. Darrell Brooks faces six counts of homicide and 70 other counts. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper told jurors during closing arguments in Brooks' trial Tuesday that his failure to stop after hitting the first person shows his actions were intentional. She added that he tried to elude police by abandoning the SUV and shedding his sweatshirt as he ran away. Brooks told jurors that he's a lot of things but he's not a murderer.

Parade suspect's court antics won't help appeal, experts say

Parade suspect's court antics won't help appeal, experts say

Legal experts say the antics of a Wisconsin man accused of killing six people by driving his SUV through a Christmas parade last year won't help him win an appeal. Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in the parade crash Nov. 21 in Waukesha, including six homicide counts. He's representing himself at trial. Every day he argues with Judge Jennifer Dorow, refuses to recognize his own name or the state's jurisdiction, and mutters that the proceedings are unfair. Legal observers say if he's convicted none of it will help him on appeal. They say Dorow has treated him fairly and made a meticulous record of the proceedings.

Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade

Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade

Someone who was hit by the man convicted in last year's Christmas parade crash says the verdict will help all the victims heal. Darrell Brooks was found guilty Wednesday of all 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He drove into the parade in suburban Milwaukee after fleeing a domestic disturbance with an ex-girlfriend. Tyler Pudleiner was performing with a high school band when he was hit. He says “one of the things that I’ve said throughout this is we’re stronger” than Brooks. The defendant was removed from the courtroom at times during his trial for outbursts and confrontational exchanges with the judge.

As fentanyl drives overdose deaths, mistaken beliefs persist

As fentanyl drives overdose deaths, mistaken beliefs persist

Fentanyl and other potent synthetic opioids ingrained in the nation's illicit drug supply are killing more people in the U.S. than any other drug has. But mistaken beliefs persist about fentanyl, how it is trafficked and why so many people are dying. Heading into key elections, there have been assertions that the drug might be handed out like Halloween candy. That's something the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency's head has said isn't true. And some candidates for elected office frame the crisis as mostly a border-control issue, though experts say the key to reining in the crisis is reducing demand for the drugs.

Watch Now: Related Video

Polling shows public concerns and it's not COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News