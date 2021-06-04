 Skip to main content
Bat found in Madison park tests positive for rabies
AP

Bat found in Madison park tests positive for rabies

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bat found in a Madison park has tested positive for rabies.

The bat was discovered Wednesday near the restrooms in Olbrich Park, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday.

Public Health Madison and Dane County, the city-count joint health department, says the bat is the fourth to test positive for rabies in the state and second in Dane County this year.

The department says anyone who suspects they’ve been in contact with a bat should consult a doctor. Bats have such small teeth it can be difficult to know if someone has been bitten. Rabies is a potentially deadly virus that spreads from animals to people through an infected animal’s saliva. It can cause fever, vomiting, muscle weakness, drooling and convulsions.

