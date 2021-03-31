 Skip to main content
Beloit police investigate fatal shooting as a homicide
AP

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — Police in Beloit said Wednesday that detectives are investigating a homicide.

According to authorities, a 33-year-old man was fatally shot outside in a residential neighborhood about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

The victim was from Beloit.

Police provided no further details about the incident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

