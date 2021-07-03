Beloit symphony director known for his musical sleuthing

One of the more interesting techniques is employing the service of a voice analyst expert, usually an ex FBI person, who will use digital imaging to create a spectrogram, a visual representation of the peaks of valleys of sound.

“You can identify where one sound is the same as the other or if they are different and why. It’s like a digital version of what fingerprinting is in crime,” he said.

Tomaro said he’s never come across a case where there is one strong similarity that shows the music was appropriated. He usually needs five or six similarities to have a strong case.

One time Tomaro recalled employing the use of an expert in information technology to help when a defendant said some musical similarities happened by coincidence. The expert put the similarities in an algorithm and the odds of the five similarities occurring were .00000001.

“It was very impressive at the time,” Tomaro said.

Tomaro can also use a timeline analysis. He recalled one case where he listened to his client’s and the defendant’s song. By using a timeline he learned that not only did the defendant copy the song, but also the arrangement.