Bigger, more diverse panel to search for next UW president

Walsh acknowledged the shortcomings of the previous search, which concluded during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, calling it a “fairly dark time in the hallways of UW System. ... It was certainly not a happy time."

Walsh said much has been learned since that failed search and the new committee is more diverse because of it. She said everyone who agreed to be on it shares a passion for education that will drive the search.

The only person who served on the previous search committee who is also on the current one is UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank.

Other members include one former and four current regents, including Walsh; one current student regent from the Whitewater campus and one former student regent from the La Crosse campus; chancellors of the Parkside and Platteville campuses; professors from the Oshkosh, Eau Claire, and Green Bay campuses; five other university officials and staff and Paul Shain, vice chair of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association who is also president of Singlewire Software.

The committee is expected to meet in August and schedule listening sessions at all 13 UW System campuses in September. It is also going to hire a national search firm to assist with the goal of naming finalists this fall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0