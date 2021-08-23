Black River Falls man shoots himself during traffic stop

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A Black River Falls man killed himself during a traffic stop in western Wisconsin, police said Monday.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued a news releases saying a deputy stopped 39-year-old Robert Goodbear of Black River Falls on Saturday night.
While the deputy was waiting for back-up to conduct field sobriety tests, Goodbear got out of his vehicle with a gun and shot himself while walking toward the deputy, the release said. Goodbear was taken to a hospital but died on Sunday.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.