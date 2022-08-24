 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Blake's uncle files lawsuit over Kenosha protest arrest

The uncle of a Black man a police officer shot in Kenosha in 2020 has filed a federal lawsuit alleging sheriff's deputies tortured him during a protest over the incident

  • 0

The uncle of a Black man shot by police in Kenosha in 2020 has filed a federal lawsuit alleging sheriff's deputies unjustly arrested and tortured him during a protest over the incident.

Justin Blake filed the action Tuesday in Milwaukee. He alleges that he was standing quietly outside the city's public safety building during a protest over the shooting in April 2021 when sheriff's deputies arrested him and strapped him into an emergency restraint chair for almost seven hours. He says he suffered injuries to his neck, back and shoulders and his treatment amounted to state-sponsored torture.

He argues that deputies recognized him as Jacob Blake's uncle and punished him using excessive force for exercising his free speech rights. The lawsuit seeks an order ending use of the restraint chair as well as unspecified damages.

Kenosha County's corporation counsel, Joseph Cardamone III, didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

People are also reading…

A white police officer shot Jacob Blake during a domestic disturbance in Kenosha in August 2020. The shooting left Jacob Blake paralyzed from the waist down. Protesters converged on Kenosha in the days immediately following the shooting, with some demonstrations turning violent. Kyle Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two of them, during one of the protests. A jury acquitted him of multiple charges last year, finding that he fired in self-defense.

Protests over the shooting and treatment of people of color in Kenosha have continued sporadically since the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge: Gableman no longer in contempt of court

Judge: Gableman no longer in contempt of court

A judge has ruled that the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired by Republicans to investigate the 2020 election is no longer in contempt of court for refusing to comply with open records requests. Dane County Judge Frank Remington held Michael Gableman in contempt in June after Gableman berated Remington and refused to answer questions about how his office responded to liberal watchdog group American Oversight's record requests. The ruling came with a fine of $2,000 a day until Gableman conducted a thorough search for the records. Remington said in a written order Wednesday that he's satisfied Gableman tried to find the records and ordered him to pay $24,000 to the court.

GOP questions delays at Evers' licensing agenc

GOP questions delays at Evers' licensing agenc

Republican lawmakers are raising questions about why the state Department of Safety and Professional Services is taking weeks to issue licenses. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the average wait time for professional licenses is currently 45 days. That's down from almost 80 days in 2021, but Republicans are still criticizing Gov. Tony Evers for allowing such lengthy delays as the November elections approach. They say the delays are an example of Evers' failed leadership. Evers' administration says GOP legislators haven't given the department enough money to run efficiently.

GOP questions delays at Evers' licensing agency

Republican lawmakers are raising questions about why the state Department of Safety and Professional Services is taking weeks to issue licenses. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the average wait time for professional licenses is currently 45 days. That's down from almost 80 days in 2021, but Republicans are still criticizing Gov. Tony Evers for allowing such lengthy delays as the November elections approach. They say the delays are an example of Evers' failed leadership. Evers' administration says GOP legislators haven't given the department enough money to run efficiently.

Prosecutors charge man with 30-year-old double homicide

Prosecutors charge man with 30-year-old double homicide

Prosecutors have charged a Weyauwega man with killing a couple 30 years ago over a snowmobile accident. Fifty-two-year-old Tony Haase was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the stabbing deaths of Tanna Tongstad and Timothy Mumbrue in March 1992. Investigators said in a criminal complaint that a DNA match led them to Haase. According to the complaint, Tongstad's father was involved in a snowmobile accident in 1977 that left Haase's father dead. Tongstad told investigators on Thursday that he was drunk in March 1992, started thinking about the accident and went over to Tongstad's house where he fought with Tongstad and Mumbrue. Online court records didn't list an attorney for Haase.

Disqualified for disabilities, railroad workers fight back

Disqualified for disabilities, railroad workers fight back

Union Pacific has already lost three lawsuits over the way it removes employees with health conditions because of safety concerns, and the prospect of hundreds more lawsuits looms over the railroad. The lawsuits were originally going to be part of a class-action case before a federal appeals court decided the cases must be pursued individually. The first few lawsuits have now been tried with verdicts over $1 million coming in all three cases, but more than 200 more discrimination complaints are still pending with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that are likely to turn into lawsuits. Union Pacific has vigorously defended its policy in court, and the railroad says it is designed to protect its workers and the public from significant injury risks.

Republicans block Evers spending plan for opioid settlement

The Legislature's Republican-controlled budget committee is objecting to Gov. Tony Evers' plans to spend $31 million Wisconsin will receive in a multi-state settlement with drug manufacturers over the opioid crisis. The state Department of Health Services received its first $6 million payment on July 29. The agency wants to spend the money on expanding the use of Narcan, a drug that can reverse overdose effects, new treatment facilities, helping tribes address overdose deaths and enhancing data collection. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Joint Finance Committee objected to the plan on Wednesday. The committee's leaders, Rep. Mark Born and Sen. Howard Marklein, say they want to improve the spending plan.

Inmates launch lawsuit to get lawyers within 2 weeks

A group of jail inmates waiting for public defenders to represent them has filed a lawsuit asking a judge to force the state to assign attorneys to indigent defendants within two weeks. According to the lawsuit, the inmates have been waiting for weeks or months for representation. The group filed its lawsuit Tuesday in Brown County. The filing asks a judge to denote the lawsuit as a class action and to issue an order requiring the state Public Defender Board to assign attorneys to cases within two weeks of an initial appearance.

Planned Parenthood to spend record $50M in midterm elections

Planned Parenthood to spend record $50M in midterm elections

The nation's leading abortion rights advocacy organization, Planned Parenthood, plans to spend a record $50 million ahead of November’s midterm elections. It's pouring money into contests where access to abortion will be on the ballot. The effort comes months after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which created a constitutional right to have an abortion. The campaign will be waged by Planned Parenthood's political and advocacy arms and will focus on governor’s offices, U.S. Senate seats and legislative races in nine states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Planned Parenthood's previous spending record was $45 million in 2020.

2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made

Police in Wisconsin have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead in a hotel parking lot and two more individuals were found in need of medical attention inside the hotel. Officers on patrol in Grand Chute, near Appleton, found one unresponsive person on the ground in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn early Sunday, according to officials. Officers found another unresponsive person in a vehicle nearby. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, inside the hotel, authorities found two more people suffering medical emergencies. They were rushed to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Rhode Island man dies in fall from Milwaukee drawbridge

A man vacationing in Milwaukee has died after falling from a drawbridge that a remote operator began opening when the victim was partially across. According to a report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, 77-year-old Richard Dujardin, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing a bridge over the Milwaukee River in the city’s downtown Monday afternoon with his wife. Rosemarie Dujardin made it across the bridge, but her husband was about halfway across when the bridge began to open in the middle. Investigators say Richard Dujardin grabbed onto a side rail as the bridge sections rose to a 90-degree angle, lost his grip, fell about 70 feet to pavement below and suffered a fatal head wound.

Watch Now: Related Video

Concerns grow over invasive species after tropical Atlas moth spotted in U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News