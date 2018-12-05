EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Blue Angels returning for 2020 Chippewa Valley Air Show
After wowing crowds at the 2018 Chippewa Valley Air Show, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels' demonstration flight team has announced it will return to Eau Claire in 2020.
The 2020 Chippewa Valley Air Show is scheduled June 13-14 at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, it was announced Tuesday.
Each Blue Angels squad comprises three Navy tactical (fighter or fighter/attack) jet pilots, two support officers and one Marine Corps C-130 pilot. The commanding officer must have at least 3,000 tactical jet flight-hours. Officers typically serve two to three years with the Blue Angels before returning to their fleet.
The 2018 Chippewa Valley Air Show saw about 35,000 people per day over its two-day run in 2018, according to spokeswoman Meghan Kulig. That was the first air show at the airport since 2015, when the Blue Angels also performed.
The air show is a major fundraiser for the Chippewa Valley Council Boy Scouts as well as other community organizations that help put on the event.
More acts and information will be available closer to the show.
