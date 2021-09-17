Board approves mask mandate for Fort Atkinson schools

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (AP) — The Fort Atkinson School Board has implemented a mask mandate for all students following the death of a middle school student whose mother said died after contracting COVID-19.

Parents on both sides of the issue addressed school officials Thursday night. Some parents cried as they demanded a mask mandate, saying their children now fear dying from the virus after losing a classmate.

The mask mandate will be in effect until the board’s next meeting on Oct. 26, the State Journal reported.

Mandating masks is a controversial issue that has been politicized in school districts across the country. Until now, wearing a mask was optional in the Fort Atkinson district.

“I feel sad that school districts are being forced to make medical decisions, decisions that should be made by epidemiologists at the county, state and federal level,” Fort Atkinson School Board President Mark Chaney said.